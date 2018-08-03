Berger Paints Q1 net profit rises 19% to Rs 135 cr

Berger Paints today reported 19.48 percent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 134.88 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. It had posted a net profit of Rs 112.88 crore in the June quarter a year ago, Berger Paints said in a BSE filing.

Total income stood at Rs 1,499.44 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 1,377.01 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

Meanwhile, the company said its revenue was not comparable as sales are recorded net of GST, whereas earlier sales were recorded gross of excise duty.

Total expenses during the first quarter stood at Rs 1,293.85 crore.

Shares of Berger Paints today settled at Rs 314.30 on BSE, up 0.02 percent from previous close.