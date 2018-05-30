App
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 09:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Berger Paints posts Q4 net profit at Rs 106 cr

Berger Paints today reported consolidated net profit at Rs 106.21 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2018.

PTI
 
 
Its total income stood at Rs 1,310.47 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 1,254.42 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Berger Paints' total expenses stood at Rs 1,136.47 crore.

Meanwhile, the company informed that its results were not comparable due to implementation of GST from July 1, 2017.

For the entire 2017-18, Berger Paints had a net profit of Rs 460.83 crore. It posted a net profit of Rs 473.66 crore in 2016-17.

Its total income stood at Rs 5,327.99 crore as against Rs 5,104.99 crore in 2016-17.

Shares of Berger Paints today settled at Rs 300.65 on BSE, up 0.80 per cent from their previous close.
First Published on May 30, 2018 08:59 pm

