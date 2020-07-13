Benjamin Keough, grandson of late Elvis Presliey has died at 27

Benjamin Keough, grandson of the legendary Elvis Presley, has died by suicide at 27, as reported by local news. Born in 1992 to musicians Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough, Benjamin Keough was the only grandson of late singer Elvis Presley.

Keough was found at his residence in Calabasas, CNN reported. Roger Widynowski, a representative for Lisa, said Presley was heartbroken upon hearing the news. "Presley is entirely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated," Widynowski said in a statement, adding that she is trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twin daughters and eldest daughter Riley.