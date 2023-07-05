Bengaluru's Yeswantpur railway station to get roof plaza

An artistic impression of the proposed Yeswantpur station redevelopment plan.

Bengaluru's Yeswantpur railway station will soon get a 'roof plaza' that will offer world-class amenities, such as premium waiting lounges, cafeterias, food courts, and small play areas for children.

South Western Railway officials said this is part of the Rs 380-crore station redevelopment project, which is expected to be completed by January 2026.

"Yeswantpur station redevelopment Phase 1 work is currently underway. Recently, construction of the elevated road on the market side and the multi-level car parking facilities have commenced," Kusuma Hariprasad, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, South Western Railway's Bengaluru division told Moneycontrol.

Hariprasad said: "The construction of railway offices such as the linen store and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) office has been completed up to the ground floor slab level. As of now, around 0.5% of the financial progress has been achieved.".

She said Yeswantpur station redevelopment project is expected to be completed by January 2026.

The redesign, led by GPM architects & planners, aims to provide an elevated experience for travelers. The Rail Land and Development Authority (RLDA), overseeing the station redevelopment project, envisions smooth and seamless entry and exit for arriving and departing passengers, along with retail shops promoting local products.

An artistic impression of Yeswantpur station redevelopment plan

"The revamped station consists of a parking facility, retail outlets, food courts etc. An upgraded departure building will cater to different categories of passengers, with ticketing areas and waiting halls" said Mitu Mathur, director of GPM architects & planners.

To improve connectivity, a concourse is proposed over the tracks and platforms, segregating arrival and departure passenger traffic for hassle-free circulation.

"Additionally, the vehicular circulation within the station premises is redesigned for safe and conflict-free movement of vehicles and pedestrians. The station will also feature passenger information and display systems, security systems, and fire safety systems" said Mathur.

SWR officials estimate that the redeveloped Yeswantpur station will cater to over one lakh passengers daily, compared to the current footfall of nearly 60,000 passengers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for the redevelopment on June 20, 2023, and the project's completion was initially slated for June 2025. Girdhari Lal Construction Pvt. Ltd is undertaking the civil work.

However, the proposed foot over bridge (FOB) connecting the Yeswantpur Metro station which is operational since March 2014 and nearby railway station remains pending. Although BMRCL commenced the 88-m long FOB work in May 2022, it was halted due to the ongoing station redevelopment work. “FOB connectivity from Metro station to railway station concourse will be executed by BMRCL '', said Hariprasad.