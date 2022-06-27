Bengaluru's IKEA store sees nearly 1 lakh footfall in first few days

After its launch on June 22, Swedish retailer IKEA has witnessed almost 1 lakh footfall in its Bengaluru store until yesterday, said the company to Moneycontrol on June 27. Over the last few days, social media has been flooded with pictures of customers waiting in the queue for three-four hours just to enter the store.

"We have seen a great response from the people of Bengaluru during these first days of opening. We have received a footfall of close to 1 lakh at our Nagasandra store so far from opening day until the weekend," said an IKEA spokesperson.

ALSO READ: Ikea in Bengaluru: 3-hour wait to enter store, huge weekend traffic jams

"We have been constantly communicating with people planning to visit our stores through our social media channels and website to announce the estimated waiting time as accurately as possible. Mostly the wait time is less than we estimate. We would urge customers to use metro for more easy access as the story is conveniently located next to the Nagasandra metro station. We are extremely thankful to the local police for their support in managing the crowd."

Spread over 12 acres, the store located in Nagasandra, right next to the metro station, is so far the retailer's biggest store in India at 4,60,000 sq ft.

Moneycontrol earlier reported that 27 percent of the store’s 7,000 type of products are produced in India. The store currently employs around 1,000 people in the store and will continue hiring more local talent in the coming months.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Suzanne Pulverer, CEO of IKEA India, said the retailer is seeing an impact from rising inflation and to combat it, will be focusing more on local sourcing to make products affordable.

Bedroom furnishings, work-from-home categories and living-room furnishings are among the most popular categories for IKEA in India.

The retailer will be investing Rs 3,000 crore in Karnataka and plans to launch city-centre stores in Bengaluru by next year.