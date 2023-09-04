Bengaluru's BMTC plans to do away with 1.5x night fare; bus tracking app's official launch on Sept 25

BMTC

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has decided to do away with 1.5x night fare.

BMTC, Bengaluru's lifeline, currently charges one-and-a-half times the regular fare for night services between 11pm and 5am.

Karnataka transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy told Moneycontrol that an official order would be issued in a day or two. "We are already providing free bus travel for women. So, we have decided to do away with the 1.5x night fare, which will benefit male passengers. There will be the same fare irrespective of the time," he said.

BMTC officials explained that they were collecting 1.5x night fare due to lower occupancy during late hours.

Under the Shakti scheme, women domiciled in Karnataka have been able to travel for free on non-AC buses within the state since June 11, 2023.

Reddy said BMTC's mobile app 'Namma BMTC' would be officially launched on September 25 as part of BMTC's 25th-anniversary celebration. BMTC will also honor 150 accident-free drivers during the same day.

The app has been available in both English and Kannada on Google Play and Apple Store for Android and iOS users since April 20, 2023. In addition to live tracking, it includes an SOS feature, primarily for female passengers, a fare calculator, information on the location of nearby bus stops, etc. However, some of the older buses are not able to be tracked.

In February 2021, BMTC awarded a Rs 37.3-crore contract to a consortium of Manipal Group and Amnex Infotechnologies for initiatives, including ITS, under the Nirbhaya fund. This project comprises two cameras in each of the 5,000 buses, 5,000 VTUs, 500 passenger information system display boards, and a mobile app with women's safety features.

Reddy said that a tender would soon be invited to induct 10 double-decker buses into the BMTC fleet. The proposed AC double-decker electric bus is likely to bring cheer to Bengaluru citizens. Double-decker buses were common in Bengaluru in the 1970s and 1980s until they were phased out by 1997.

Regarding the North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) introducing UPI-based payment as a pilot run, Reddy said that a similar cashless ticketing facility would be launched in Bengaluru as well.

Earlier in the day, Reddy inspected the Kalasipalya bus terminus, which was constructed for Rs 65 crore. During his visit to Kalasipalya, he received numerous complaints from the public, primarily regarding the lack of street lights and drinking water, and the minister assured that he would look into it.