Bengaluru: Whitefield Metro sees higher ridership on weekends than weekdays

Christin Mathew Philip
Apr 05, 2023 / 04:07 PM IST

Whitefield Metro is Bengaluru's first tech corridor to be connected by Metro. On the first day of commercial operations on March 26 (Sunday), Whitefield Metro’s ridership was 27,379.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 25 inaugurated the long-pending Whitefield- Krishnarajapura Metro section.

A week-long analysis of Whitefield Metro's ridership has revealed that patronage is higher on weekends than weekdays. It effectively means that office goers have not switched it out for their private vehicles yet in large numbers.

Whitefield Metro is Bengaluru's first tech corridor to be connected by Metro. The ridership pattern can be attributed to two reasons: One, fewer people, particularly office-goers outside East Bengaluru are presently using the Whitefield Metro due to poor connectivity. Two, the weekend rush could be due to joyriders or those who use Metro for weekend shopping.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) records show Whitefield Metro (13.7Km Whitefield-KR Pura) ’s average daily ridership was 23,771 between March 26 and April 1 .

On the first day of commercial operations on March 26 (Sunday), Whitefield Metro’s ridership was 27,379. Daily ridership on other days are as follows:  March 27 (Monday): 21,261, March 28 (Tuesday): 23,038, March 29 (Wednesday): 23,125, March 30 (Thursday): 21,968, March 31(Friday) 22,084. On April 1 (Saturday), it clocked a daily ridership of 27,544, which is the highest so far.