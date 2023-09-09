Bengaluru transporters firm on September 11 strike; some schools declare holiday

Auto-rickshaws, Ola, Uber, private taxis, and school buses in Bengaluru to go on strike on September 11

Bengaluru is staring at disruption as the Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Association remains firm on its plan to stay off the road on September 11, with private transporters, including auto-rickshaws, taxis and school-bus owners, joining the strike.

Some schools in the city have declared September 11 a holiday due to the strike and have also been forced to reschedule examinations.

With airport cabs also participating in the strike, passengers travelling to and from Kempegowda International Airport are likely to be affected. Cab aggregators including Ola and Uber, as well as private cabs for IT-BT companies and other offices, are also likely to participate in the strike.

Transport association president S Nataraj Sharma told Moneycontrol that the strike would begin on September 10 night. "All 32 transport unions have decided to join the strike because our demands are still not being met by the state government," he said.

They will march from KSR City railway station to Freedom Park, where they will stage a demonstration, Sharma said. Less than 5 percent of yellow-board vehicles would ply on September 11, he claimed.

However, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses, including Vayu Vajara airport service, will continue to operate. Bengaluru Metro will run additional trains based on demand.

The call for strike has forced some schools to declare September 11 a holiday. In an email to parents, a private school in Hebbal said, "This is to inform you that the school will remain closed on Monday (September 11, 2023), due to the decision by private transport associations to go on strike."

"Several students use the van services to report to school, and using private cars to report to school may not be feasible since the road leading to the school is a highly congested space. Hence, the decision to declare September 11, 2023, a holiday", it said. It has also revised the exam schedule.

Sharma said more schools would make similar announcements as most bus operators were joining their protest.

Members of 32 transport unions said they have been impacted by the Shakti scheme, a free bus travel scheme for women in Karnataka. They also demanded a ban on bike taxis as well as financial aid of Rs 10,000 each for drivers.

Their other demands include the establishment of a corporation to support unorganised commercial drivers, low-interest loans, prevention of white-board vehicles from ferrying passengers, scholarships for children of drivers, a ban on app-based aggregators, including private buses under the Shakti scheme, and action against finance companies harassing drivers.

Transport minister Ramalinga Reddy said the government was open to discussing 30 demands.

Reddy held a meeting with senior officials and asked BMTC and KSRTC to deploy additional buses on September 11 to avoid hardship to passengers.