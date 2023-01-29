English
    Bengaluru to host 3-day G20 Energy Transition Working Group meet from Feb 5

    The meeting will have over 150 participants including G20 member countries, nine special invitee guest countries  Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Spain, the Ministry of Power said in a statement.

    January 29, 2023 / 11:11 PM IST

    The first G20 Energy Transition Working Group (ETWG) meeting under India's presidency will be held in Bengaluru from Feb 5 to 7.

    In addition, leading international organisations including The World Bank, Asian Development Bank, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and International Energy Agency (IEA) will be part of the meeting, the statement read.

    Senior government officials from the ministries concerned will also participate in the ETWG meeting for which Karnataka is extending all its support and coordination.