Bengaluru to host 3-day G20 Energy Transition Working Group meet from Feb 5

The first G20 Energy Transition Working Group (ETWG) meeting under India's presidency will be held in Bengaluru from Feb 5 to 7.

The meeting will have over 150 participants including G20 member countries, nine special invitee guest countries  Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Spain, the Ministry of Power said in a statement.

In addition, leading international organisations including The World Bank, Asian Development Bank, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and International Energy Agency (IEA) will be part of the meeting, the statement read.

Senior government officials from the ministries concerned will also participate in the ETWG meeting for which Karnataka is extending all its support and coordination.

According to the statement, the first ETWG meeting will focus on areas like energy transition through addressing technology gaps, low-cost financing for energy transition, energy security and diversified supply chains, energy efficiency, industrial low carbon transitions and responsible consumption, fuels for future and universal access to clean and affordable energy.

There will also be a high-level international seminar on 'Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS)'.

India has assumed the Presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1, 2022, to 30 November 2023 and over 200 meetings will be held across the country.

The G20 Leaders' Summit at the level of Heads of State/Government is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10, 2023 in New Delhi.