Bengaluru rolls out National Common Mobility Card

Christin Mathew Philip
Mar 25, 2023 / 09:09 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the first user; card will be available for purchase at metro stations from March 30

Officials said the NCMC can be used to shop and pay for parking as well as integrated with other transport modes such as BMTC, suburban rail, cabs and auto rickshaws in future.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 25 launched the long-pending RuPay National Common Mobility Card (NCMC).

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) along with RBL bank will issue the cards to Metro commuters at stations from March 30.

"We are considering allowing users to surrender their existing Metro card and buy the new NCMC without any charge. We haven't yet taken a decision on it though," BMRCL managing director Anjum Parwez told Moneycontrol.

He is expecting their existing daily ridership of 5.6 lakh to witness a spike. "Metro users can use the card in all modes of transport including BMTC buses so it will be a seamless travel experience."