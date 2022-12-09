 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bengaluru residents and auto drivers bear brunt of commission and licence issues of Ola, Uber and Rapido

Bhavya Dilipkumar & Haripriya Suresh
Dec 09, 2022 / 01:08 PM IST

Multiple auto drivers said that they have quit Ola, Uber and Rapido and are looking for alternatives.

Twenty-nine-year-old Shreyas KP, who lives in the Vasanthnagar area in Bengaluru, is a regular user of app-based services like Ola and Uber and usually takes an auto to make the 5 km trip to his workplace. However, for the past few days, Shreyas says it’s been difficult to find a ride.

This development comes in the wake of the state government first banning such services and then the Karnataka High Court allowing them to resume subject to a price cap.

“It was like a routine for me: get ready, book an auto, leave. This is disrupted now. I’m hailing autos from the road but I stay in a place where I don’t see many autos around,” Shreyas said.

Many other Bengaluru residents who use app-based autos on a regular basis highlighted similar issues and more such as increased waiting time, non-acceptance of online payments, cancellation requests and extra cash above the estimated ride charge.

Gayathri, who relies on autos from aggregators to get to and from work each day and gave only her first name, said regular policy flip-flops have led to increased wait times.

“It takes me 20 minutes, and sometimes even longer to hail an auto. I’m often delayed or struggle to get to meetings on time since getting an auto on time is a hassle, and there is no reliable mode of public transportation between my home and office.” Sometimes, cancellations add to the delay as well, she added.