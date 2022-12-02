 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Bengaluru pips Pune in overall office space activity in H1 FY23: Report

Moneycontrol News
Dec 02, 2022 / 01:51 PM IST

Bengaluru's average office rentals in the first half of this fiscal increased by 6 percent over the corresponding period in the previous year.

Bengaluru has surpassed Pune in overall office space activity with about 6.1 million square feet of new office completions and about 6.08 mn sq ft of absorption in the first half of FY23, according to a report by property consultant Anarock.

Bengaluru's average monthly office rent climbed by 6 percent in H1FY23 compared to H1FY22; Pune remained significantly more affordable, as per the report.

Pune saw just 0.85 mn sq ft of new office completions and 1.35 mn sq ft absorption in H1FY23, however, it also has the lowest office vacancy among the top 7 cities, the report added.

Prashant Thakur, senior director of Research, Anarock Group, said, "At 7.8%, Pune's office vacancy rate is the lowest amongst all top 7 cities, including Bengaluru - which had an office vacancy of 10.9% in H1 FY23. Both cities recorded similar yearly growth of 6% in average monthly office rentals."

About 6.1 mn sq ft of new office supply was infused in the city in H1FY23 at 26 percent, the second highest share after Hyderabad among the top 7 markets, it said.

The report added that Bengaluru's new office supply witnessed a 16 percent dip compared to the past year. Bengaluru saw a net office absorption surge to 6.08 mn sq ft in H1FY23, surpassing the absorption recorded in the same period in FY22 by 90 percent. This growth was driven by solid new corporate contracts, the report noted.

Moneycontrol News
Moneycontrol News|Moneycontrol News