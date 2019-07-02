Bengaluru needs a solution to its infra woes to retain the IT crown

When Srinivas R moved to Bengaluru in 1999 the city was paradise. There were trees everywhere and lakes brimmed with water. Congestion did not exist then.

Come 2019, the Silicon Valley of India is as synonymous for its congestion as it is for its technology prowess. It now takes Srinivas, a manager in a major IT firm, two hours to reach office. This is double the time it took him 20 years back.

When calculated, the social cost of congestion in Bengaluru is Rs 3,800 crore annually. In terms of man hours, the city loses 60 crore hours each year.

Home to close to 70 percent of India’s IT professionals, it is also one of the fastest growing cities in India. As per reports, Bengaluru saw a 45 percent increase in the migrant population between 1991 and 2001. And this number is set to grow further.

According to draft of the Revised Master Plan-2031 published by the Bangalore Development Authority in 2017, the city will have an estimated 20.3 million residents. Bengaluru’s current population is close to 9 million, based on 2011 census.

This increase in part will be aided by a rise in IT investment and a burgeoning startup ecosystem, which would result in influx of technology professionals from across India into the city.

In addition to the growth in the IT and startup workforce, Ajay Shah, Head – Recruitment services, Teamlease, an IT staffing firm, said tightening visa regulations under the Trump regulations may also result in close to five lakh techies returning home from the US.

Indians accounted for about 2.2 million of 3.4 million H1B visa holders between 1997-2017, according to United States Citizenship and Immigration Services.

With its current rate of growth, can Bengaluru handle the incoming migrant population? It is going to be challenging, say experts.

Shah said, “Given Bengaluru’s current infrastructure it would not be able to handle the number of techies that are likely to migrate into the city.”

Raj Bhagat Palanichamy, manager, World Resources Institute (WRI) pointed out that the city will grow at a much faster rate than Delhi and Mumbai by 2035.

At present, Bengaluru's GDP growth rate is 8.2 percent, compared to Mumbai's 12 percent and Delhi at 11.5 percent. But by 2035, Bengaluru's GDP will grow faster at 8.5 percent compared to 6.6 percent for Mumbai and 6.5 percent for Delhi.

For people like Srinivas, the inconvenience is already taking a toll. Apart from the longer commute to office, due to lack of public transport system from his residence, he takes his own car or hails a taxi.

Water crisis

Water scarcity is another issue of high stress in the city. G Parameshwara, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister recently said that Karnataka is staring at water shortage. As the major source of water River Cauvery and ground water dries up, he added that the government is mulling a five-year ban on high rise buildings in the city to contain the fallout.

Palanichamy agrees that water supply is the next big issue. He explained, “People do not have enough water conservation practices so there is immense pressure for water resources.”

Though the present population might be able to manage with the current resources, it will impact the next wave of migrants who might have to depend completely on tankers and other resources for water.

The challenges have made many companies set up offices in the neighbouring Hyderabad, Shah pointed out. If the issue is not resolved, more companies will set up offices in other regions, he added.