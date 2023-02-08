 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bengaluru municipal body makes a U-turn, allows the sale of non-vegetarian food within 10 km of Aero India

Souptik Datta
Feb 08, 2023 / 07:10 PM IST

Solid waste management officials said they have teams patrolling the area to ensure proper disposal of restaurant and eatery waste.

A message previously displayed at an empty pizza joint in Kodigehalli, about 7 km from Yelahanka air force station.

Days after issuing a ban on the sale and consumption of non-vegetarian food in a 10 km radius of Yelahanka Air Force Station owing to the aviation expo scheduled between February 13 and 17, local municipal body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has rolled back some of the measures.

"As per the additional clarification order of Wing Commander, station aerospace safety and inspection officer, serving of non-vegetarian food has been permitted with proper disposal of food waste generated," said a February 4 order signed by joint commissioner, BBMP, Yelahanka zone.

Moneycontrol has reviewed the letter written by the air force authority to the joint commissioner "permitting" the consumption of non-vegetarian food.

