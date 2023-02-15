 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bengaluru led retail leasing activity in July-Dec 2022, pan-India supply dropped 69% YoY: Report

Feb 15, 2023 / 01:25 PM IST

Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR, followed by Chennai and Mumbai, together accounted for almost 80 percent of the overall retail space take-up during the same period.

In July-December 2022, retail leasing across India grew by 5 percent on a half-yearly basis touching 2.43 million square feet (msf) across key investment–grade malls, high streets and standalone developments, according to CBRE India Retail Figures H2 2022 report. Driven by newly operational malls Bengaluru led the retail leasing activity during the period touching 0.91 msf, the report said.

Additionally, Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR followed by Chennai and Mumbai together accounted for almost 80 percent of the overall space take-up during the same period. The Delhi-NCR region saw absorption of 0.54 msf of space, It was followed by Chennai reporting 0.26 msf, Mumbai 0.22 msf and Hyderabad 0.21 msf of absorption of space, according to the report.

On a pan-India basis, retail leasing grew by 21 percent year-on-year (YoY) in 2022 to 4.7 msf while supply stood at 1.45 msf, the report said.

“During the same period, supply grew by 129 percent on a half-yearly basis and was nearly at 1 msf during the July-Decmber 2022 period,” it said. The supply for Bengaluru stood at 0.80 msf.