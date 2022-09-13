Bengaluru flooding | Karnataka minister warns of Twin Tower-like demolition drive

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka has said the government would launch a Noida Twin Towers-like demolition drive to remove "illegal encroachments", as Bengaluru counts its losses after last week’s rain brought the tech hub to its knees.

The state government and civic authorities are facing criticism as large parts of Bengaluru were inundated, with roads, homes and offices flooded, exposing the damage done by unregulated construction and lack of infrastructure in the city.

Speaking during the assembly session on September 13, the minister said the state would raze illegal constructions across the city just like the Twin Tower demolition.

On August 28, two apartment towers built illegally by real estate firm Supertech were brought down in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida on the orders of the Supreme Court.

The government would also take action against the builders or authorities responsible for permitting such violations, Ashoka added.

"We have more than 690 encroachments in the city and we have already demolished three buildings yesterday at AECS Layout and removed the encroachments over the stormwater drain," M Lokesh, Chief Engineer, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, told Moneycontrol.

Experts have blamed encroachments of the stormwater drains, which channel the rain water, and water canals as the main reason for flooding, coupled with a changing rainfall pattern due to climate change. ​

Lokesh said a demolition drive was going on at Challaghatta, Mahadevpura and Yelahanka.