English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Finterest EduTech Technical Analysis Programme in Oct, book your seats.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Bengaluru civic body starts removing encroachments from tech parks, IT firms' premises

    On September 19, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that a judicial commission would be constituted to look into the matter of encroachment of lakes, buffer zones and storm water drains in the state capital.

    Haripriya Suresh
    September 20, 2022 / 08:12 PM IST
    Earlier in the month, heavy rains left several parts of Bengaluru flooded.

    Earlier in the month, heavy rains left several parts of Bengaluru flooded.

    Bengaluru's civic authority has resumed its anti-encroachment drive as floodwaters recede in the Mahadevapura zone, where several tech parks, IT and banking companies are situated.

    According to the Outer Ring Road Companies Association, demolition of illegal structures — primarily on storm water drains — began at several high-profile locations that were impacted during the rains earlier this month.

    These include Bagmane World Technology Centre, Wipro, RMZ Ecospace, Gopalan International School, Nalapad Academy and more.

    Encroachments are also being removed in societies such as Epsilon in Yemalur and Divyasree 77 East, which are home to billionaires and millionaires. Purva Parkridge, is another residential complex which reportedly saw encroachments being removed.

    Epsilon, which is home to several startup founders and billionaires such as Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji, Unacademy co-founder Roman Saini, Britannia CEO Varun Berry, BigBasket co-founder Abhinay Choudhari, and Page Industries MD Ashok Genomal saw homes being submerged in several inches of rainwater. Residents had to be evacuated by boats, and the damage now runs into crores.

    Close

    Commenting on the removal of encroachments on its premises, Wipro said in a statement that it is committed to supporting the ecology of the area.

    "We are proactively working with BBMP to increase the capacity and access of the storm water drain passing through our Doddakannelli campus, built as per plans sanctioned by concerned authorities. Wipro has also opened a part of the compound wall to enable BBMP to carry out these efforts easily," Wipro's statement said.

    On September 19, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that a judicial commission would be constituted to look into the matter of encroachment of lakes, buffer zones and storm water drains in the state capital.

    When heavy rains lashed Bengaluru, one of the key reasons for the city's severe waterlogging was encroachments on storm water drains. A large number of these encroachments have been identified in areas such as Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli and Yelahanka.
    Haripriya Suresh
    first published: Sep 20, 2022 08:12 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.