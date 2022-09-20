Bengaluru civic body starts removing encroachments from tech parks, IT firms' premises

Earlier in the month, heavy rains left several parts of Bengaluru flooded.

Bengaluru's civic authority has resumed its anti-encroachment drive as floodwaters recede in the Mahadevapura zone, where several tech parks, IT and banking companies are situated.

According to the Outer Ring Road Companies Association, demolition of illegal structures — primarily on storm water drains — began at several high-profile locations that were impacted during the rains earlier this month.

These include Bagmane World Technology Centre, Wipro, RMZ Ecospace, Gopalan International School, Nalapad Academy and more.

Encroachments are also being removed in societies such as Epsilon in Yemalur and Divyasree 77 East, which are home to billionaires and millionaires. Purva Parkridge, is another residential complex which reportedly saw encroachments being removed.

Epsilon, which is home to several startup founders and billionaires such as Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji, Unacademy co-founder Roman Saini, Britannia CEO Varun Berry, BigBasket co-founder Abhinay Choudhari, and Page Industries MD Ashok Genomal saw homes being submerged in several inches of rainwater. Residents had to be evacuated by boats, and the damage now runs into crores.

Commenting on the removal of encroachments on its premises, Wipro said in a statement that it is committed to supporting the ecology of the area.

"We are proactively working with BBMP to increase the capacity and access of the storm water drain passing through our Doddakannelli campus, built as per plans sanctioned by concerned authorities. Wipro has also opened a part of the compound wall to enable BBMP to carry out these efforts easily," Wipro's statement said.

On September 19, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that a judicial commission would be constituted to look into the matter of encroachment of lakes, buffer zones and storm water drains in the state capital.

When heavy rains lashed Bengaluru, one of the key reasons for the city's severe waterlogging was encroachments on storm water drains. A large number of these encroachments have been identified in areas such as Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli and Yelahanka.