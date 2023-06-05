Bengaluru-Chennai train journey may soon be reduced to 2 hours

Vande Bharat

Train travel between Bengaluru and Chennai could be reduced to two hours from the current travel time range of 4.25 to 6.30 hours once a new semi-high-speed broad gauge line is established.

The Southern Railway has floated a tender for a final location survey (FLS) for a new semi-high-speed broad gauge line between the two cities. The design speed of the proposed line is targeted to be 220 kmph, with an operational speed of 200 kmph.

The rail ministry has allocated Rs 8.3 crore for the survey, which will cover the stretch between Byappanahalli in Bengaluru to Chennai Central, spanning around 350 km. The selected firm will be responsible for conducting aerial LiDAR survey, developing a detailed final alignment, carrying out a traffic study, preparing detailed plans and estimates, and submitting a Detailed Project Report (DPR). The survey report is likely to be submitted in three months.

While the proposed operational speed is 200 kmph, average speed will rely on various factors like number of stoppages and alignment. Designed to run at 180 kmph, Vande Bharat trains are currently limited to 130 kmph because of track conditions. However, with the new semi-high-speed rail broad gauge line, Vande Bharat trains can also be operated at full potential.

"The survey will help railways to identify the required land and alignment for the semi-high speed rail line. This will be submitted to the railway board along with cost estimates for approval. The board will have to sanction the project," said a senior official.

The alignment of the proposed semi-high-speed rail broad gauge line has not been revealed yet, but the existing Bengaluru-Chennai rail route is also around 350 km.

Fastest train on the Bengaluru-Chennai route is the Vande Bharat Express, which operates at an average speed of 81 kmph and takes 4 hours and 25 minutes to complete the journey.

"Covering the Bengaluru-Chennai route in two hours is feasible, however, it relies on the quality of the infrastructure in place. It remains unclear whether the proposed route will follow the existing railway or pass through Krishnaigiri," KN Krishna Prasad, railway activist and member of NGO Karnataka Railway Vedike, said.

"It's also important to install fencing along these routes to prevent any human or animal interventions. Additionally, construction of new overpasses, particularly at railway level crossings, water bodies as well as tunnels through hillocks, is necessary. Adequate training for staff is also essential." he said.

In 2016, China Railway Eryuan Engineering Group Co Ltd (CREEC) submitted a report suggesting that travel time between Bengaluru and Chennai could be reduced to less than three hours by upgrading the existing track to operate trains at 160 kmph. The estimated cost for this upgrade was around Rs 3,200 crore. Similarly, the German government also presented a feasibility study to the railway board in 2018 for a bullet train project with a maximum speed of 320 kmph on the Chennai-Arakkonam-Bengaluru-Mysuru route. But these proposals remained on paper.

After the launch of the Vande Bharat Express, both South Western Railway (KSR Bengaluru City-Jolarpettai section) and Southern Railway (Jolarpettai-Chennai section) were working to increase the maximum permissible speed from 110 kmph to 130kmph. Once the tracks are upgraded to 130-160 kmph, trains could run at an average speed of 110-120 kmph.

South Western Railway on June 1 conducted a speed trial on the KSR Bengaluru City-Jolarpettai route to increase the maximum permissible speed from 110 kmph to 130 kmph. Similarly, maximum permissible speed on the Chennai-Jolarpettai route was recently raised to 130 kmph.

"Increasing the maximum permissible speed beyond 130 kmph will necessitate strengthening or rebuilding bridges, fencing, eliminating level crossings, and flattening curves/gradients. The number of stoppages will also impact the average speed," said an official.

Bullet train project on Mysuru-Bengaluru-Chennai

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) is planning a high-speed rail project connecting Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mysuru (435Km). This will have nine stations along the route: Chennai, Poonamallee, Arakkonam, Chittor, Bangarapet, Bengaluru, Channapatna, Mandya, and Mysuru.

The maximum speed of the bullet train will be 350 kmph, with an operational speed of 320 kmph and an average speed of 250 kmph. This project is part of the Union government's plan to develop six new high-speed rail (HSR) corridors, although only preparatory work has commenced for Mysuru-Bengaluru-Chennai corridor.

NHSRCL is prioritizing the construction of India's first high-speed rail corridor, which will run between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, spanning 508 km. This project is under construction and is expected to be completed by 2026-27. Once operational, Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor will serve as a catalyst for future HSR projects, including the Mysuru-Bengaluru-Chennai corridor, as part of the national rail plan.