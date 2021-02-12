MARKET NEWS

Bengaluru based startup Niki says its revenue increased by 1000% in last year

The company has Tata mogul Ratan Tata, US-based fintech-focused fund EMVC, Unilazer Ventures, Japan’s Recruit Strategic Partners, and Haresh Chawla, among others, onboard as investors.

Moneycontrol News
February 12, 2021 / 11:44 AM IST

The Bengaluru based startup Niki has revealed that with the increase in its user base, its revenue has increased by 1000 percent in the current financial year, The Economic Times reported.

The company provides a voice-based artificial intelligence platform supported with local languages driving commerce technology. Niki CEO Sachin Jaiswal told the publication that the application's user base has increased by 220% in 2020 with 1.5 million users in the last year. “We are aiming to capture 20% market share of 150 million households by 2022,” he said.

The startup has a Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) run rate of $25 million, which it expects will grow to $1.5 billion by 2022, the report added. Jaiswal claimed that the growth in revenue was due to the increase in wallet share and higher frequency of use, without revealing the actual revenue figures.

The company has Tata mogul Ratan Tata, US-based fintech-focused fund EMVC, Unilazer Ventures, Japan’s Recruit Strategic Partners, and Haresh Chawla, among others, onboard as investors.

Currently, the startup has 70 employees but plans to expand it to about 250 employees in the next 15 months. The digital platform drives forward with the purpose of “nobody left behind” and is present in 175 towns. It has already provided services to about 5,50,000 users from its target market in tier 3 and 4 areas.
