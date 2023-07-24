Bengaluru-based Ethereal Machines raises $7.3 million in funding from Peak XV Partners, others

Ethereal Machines Team

Bengaluru-based engineering hardware startup Ethereal Machines announced on 24 July that it has raised $7.3 million in a funding round that saw participation from Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia India), Blume Ventures, and a host of angel investors.

The fundraise highlights the growing demand and opportunities in India's manufacturing sector, which is being buoyed by the government's push to Make in India, through initiatives such as the Production-Linked Incentive scheme.

The startup plans to use the fresh capital to build factories across India to manufacture essential precision engineering components."The new funds will enable us to scale our operations and cater to more high-end engineering applications locally and internationally,” said Kaushik Mudda, co-founder of Ethereal Machines.

In addition to Blume Ventures and Peak XV Partners (which invested in the company through its Surge program, a program for early-stage startups in India and Southeast Asia), the round also saw participation from Ganapathy Subramaniam, partner at Celesta Capital, Mathew Cyriac, former head of Blackstone India, and Lip-Bu Tan, executive chairman of Cadence Design Systems and chairman of Walden International.

Finvolve, 9Unicorns, Venture Catalysts and T2D3 Capital also

participated in the round.

Founded in 2014 by Mudda and Navin Jain, Ethereal Machines produces computer numerical control (CNC) machines. These machines are used in milling works, enabling engineers to create prototypes and commercial products.

"Ethereal’s CNC machines use proprietary technology to help manufacturers achieve precision engineering components at scale, and at a faster and more cost-effective rate. Ethereal then re-invests into building factories that produce these precision engineering components, allowing them to capture demand across the manufacturing value chain," the startup said in a statement.

These engineering components are supplied to aerospace, defence, automobile and healthcare industries in the country, it added.