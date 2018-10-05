Bengaluru and Hyderabad airports to roll out digital passenger clearance by February

Building on the premise of providing seamless travelling experience to passengers, airports in Hyderabad and Bengaluru will be using biometric-based passenger processing on a trial basis from February next year.

As per a report in The Economic Times, the two airports will be ready with the implementation on a pilot basis. The technology will be run as a part of the Digi Yatra initiative, and will most likely be carried out at airports of Kolkata, Varanasi, Pune and Vijayawada airports by April 2019.

The report quoted Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha stating that Digi Yatra was meant to to ensure a seamless experience for the users after sharing basic details such as name, e-mail id, mobile number and details of one approved identity proof (Aadhaar is not mandatory). DigiYatra will be equipped with a centralised registration system for passengers.

DigiYatra will help the entry point check, entry in to Security Check and aircraft boarding. This will also help facilitate the self Bag drop and check-in by using facial recognition.