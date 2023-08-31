Bengaluru airport's Terminal 2 to begin international operations on September 12

BIAL postpones the commencement of international operations iof terminal 2 to September 12

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) on August 31 said that it will commence international operations from Terminal 2 on September 12 from 10:45 am onwards.

BIAL had postponed international operations which was supposed to commence on August 31.

"After consultation with regulatory authorities and other stakeholders, BIAL is pleased to announce the commencement of International operations at BLR Airport’s Terminal 2 on 12th September 2023, from 10.45 am onwards," said a BIAL spokesperson in a statement.

"This decision has been taken after careful evaluation and consideration of various factors, including regulatory compliance, operational efficiency, and passenger convenience," it said.

"We are committed to ensuring a seamless transition for our passengers and will be taking all necessary measures to facilitate a smooth relocation of international operations to the new facility in close coordination with our Airline partners.

We appreciate your continued support and understanding", it adds.