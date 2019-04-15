App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2019 04:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bengaluru airport hikes user fee by a massive 120% from April 16

The nation's third busiest airport after New Delhi and Mumbai, plans to use the additional fee to fund its expansion.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Flying out from the Bengaluru airport will be costlier by a massive 120 percent from Tuesday following the airport tariff regulator Aera allowing it to revise upwards the user development fee (UDF) for four month.

The nation's third-busiest airport after New Delhi and Mumbai, plans to use the additional fee to fund its expansion.

"With the Aera order coming into effect from April 16, the UDF for domestic departures will be revised to Rs 306 from Rs 139 while for international departures it will be Rs 1,226 from Rs 558 earlier," Bangalore airport said in a statement Monday.

The new charges for domestic and international travel translate into an increase of 120 percent and 119 percent, respectively, it added.

related news

The revised fee is applicable for tickets procured between April 16 and August 15, it said adding the increased fee will be rolled back from August 16.

The Rs 13,000-crore second phase expansion entails construction of a new terminal, a second runway, access roads, and a multi-modal transport hub, company said, adding these work is scheduled to be completed by March 2021.

"This incremental increase in charges will provide us with the much-needed relief as we are in the midst of a Rs 13,000-crore capacity expansion," said Hari Marar, the managing director and chief executive.

As mandated by Aera (Airports Economic Regulatory Authority), the money generated from the incremental UDF hike during these four months, will be deposited in a separate bank account and will be used only to fund the ongoing expansion, he added.

The Kempegowda International Airport began operations in May 2008 and is the second airport build on a PPP model after Kochi which was commissioned in the late 1990s. The airport handled 26.91 million passengers in FY18 and is one of the fastest growing in the world.

Canadian NRI Prem Watsa-run Fairfax owns 54 percent in the airport and Siemens Projects Ventures 20 hold percent. Of the remaining 26 percent, Karnataka government and the Airports Authority holds 13 percent each, respectively.
First Published on Apr 15, 2019 04:25 pm

tags #Bengaluru #Business #Current Affairs #India #User Development Fee

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

World Cup 2019 India Squad: Rishabh Pant, Ambati Rayudu out, Dinesh Ka ...

Shah Rukh Khan as Iron Man, Katrina Kaif as Black Widow: Bollywood act ...

Exclusive: Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara come together for Netflix's ...

Bharat Poster: Salman Khan looks promising in his elderly look from th ...

Game of Thrones 8 premiere episode written update: Jon Snow and Daener ...

Saaho: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s chemistry is too hot to handle ...

Exclusive: Rani Mukerji’s brother makes film on bipolar disorder; sp ...

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are picking up projects that they can s ...

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 1 Review: Sansa Stark looks confident ...

Florida Man Killed by 'Extremely Dangerous' Flightless Bird He Kept on ...

Infographics: Key Statistics Every Voter Should Know

Viral Photo of Sambit Patra Kneeling on Pakistan Flag Turns Out to be ...

Mercedes-Benz Maker Daimler Faces Probe Over New Cheating Software

India Successfully Test Fires 1,000-km Range Sub-Sonic Cruise Missile ...

Game of Thrones S8 E2 Preview: The White Walkers Are Here, Where are t ...

Child Rights Panel Seeks Report From District Magistrates After Minors ...

Maisie Williams: Even if Game of Thrones is the Greatest Thing I Ever ...

Game of Thrones Season 8: Best Ways to Avoid Spoilers

How new ITR forms for FY18-19 notified by the Income Tax department wi ...

Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha elections 2019: Aggressive Congress chief minis ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Why is Prime Minister Modi so obsessed with ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

GoT season 8 episode 1 review: Final season kicks off with an uneven ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends higher, Nifty near 11,700; Tata Motors surge ...

It's The Economy: Sharp fall in private sector investments, exports la ...

Brokerages bullish on TCS post Q4 results; should you buy?

Mutual funds, rating agencies and the folly of loans against promoter ...

In Thiruvananthapuram, BJP's hopes lie in Sabarimala factor, support f ...

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1 review: A How To Train Your Dragon ...

EC crackdown on poll code violations unmistakable, but more gumption n ...

Jet Airways crisis: Crucial day for airline as lenders meet today; fin ...

Julian Assange will cooperate with Swedish authorities regarding rape ...

Premier League: Unstoppable Liverpool continue resurgence as toothless ...

In 'Daani, The Generous One', Krishan Chandar writes of shared hunger ...

Fashioning the dancing body: Tracing the evolution of the Bharatanatya ...

Huawei P30 Pro review: Complete package with a giant leap for smartpho ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.