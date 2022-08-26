English
    Bengal received Rs 2000 crore investment proposals in food processing sector: Food Processing Minister

    Since the Bengal Global Business Summit 2022 in April over 50 memorandums of understanding of more than Rs 2000 crore have been signed with various domestic and foreign enterprises.

    PTI
    August 26, 2022 / 07:09 PM IST

    West Bengal has received investment proposals worth Rs 2000 crore in the food processing sector and the state may consider raising the subsidy in future from the current levels, West Bengal Food Processing Minister Subrata Saha said on Friday.

    The minister, who was speaking at the inauguration of the 19th International Foodtech Kolkata 2022 exhibition, said that since the Bengal Global Business Summit 2022 in April over 50 memorandums of understanding of more than Rs 2000 crore have been signed with various domestic and foreign enterprises.

    The state has passed a proposal to grant subsidies of up to Rs 10 lakh to enterprises setting up projects in the food processing sector in Bengal, the minister said. This subsidy may be increased in future to reach out and attract investments, Saha stated.

    The three-day mega business to business event is being participated by packaging, confectionery, bakery, dairy and hotel and allied services sectors. Director of Food Processing Industries of the state, Jayanta Kumar Aikat said the West Bengal government is proactive in facilitating and promoting the food processing industry in the state. It is also energetic in extending full support and in providing incentives to entrepreneurs seeking to invest in the food processing sector in the state, he said.

    Exhibition convenor Zakir Hossain said that as an impact of the pandemic, there has been a sea change globally in the line of food production. "Automation, hygiene and safety have got a new impetus in the food and hospitality industry," he said.
    PTI
    first published: Aug 26, 2022 07:09 pm
