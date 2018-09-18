App
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2018 06:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bengal planning to help tech firms in upcoming Silicon Valley Hub

Last month, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had laid foundation for the setting up of the Silicon Valley Hub on 200 acres of land.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The West Bengal government is planning to offer financial support to technological companies willing to set up their facilities at the upcoming Silicon Valley Hub near the metropolis, a senior government official said.

"The state is contemplating to provide the support price to attract technology companies so that they can set up their units at an affordable cost in the proposed hub", additional chief secretary, department of electronics and IT Debashis Sen said.

West Bengal was partnering with institutions like Indian Statistical Institute, IIT Kharagpur, University of Calcutta, and others for the emerging fields like quantum computing, blockchain, robotics, cybersecurity, innovation and artificial intelligence, he said at the CII-organised ICT East.

Last month, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had laid foundation for the setting up of the Silicon Valley Hub on 200 acres of land.
