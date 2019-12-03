App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 03, 2019 02:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bengal govt taking steps to recover money from Cox & Kings, says minister

The consumer affairs minister told the Assembly during Question Hour that Bengalis, who love to travel had deposited money with Cox & Kings for vacation abroad, were defrauded as the company closed down and the money was not repaid.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The West Bengal government is taking steps to recover money from tours and travel services firm Cox & Kings, which has shut its operations after collecting money from people for travel during Durga Puja, minister Sadhan Pande said on Tuesday.

The consumer affairs minister told the Assembly during Question Hour that Bengalis, who love to travel had deposited money with Cox & Kings for vacation abroad, were defrauded as the company closed down and the money was not repaid.

The minister said that he had received several complaints from the affected people and those had also been forwarded to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's office.

Close

He said the company had collected around Rs 40 crore from the people of the state, adding steps are being contemplated by the government, which may even arrest the top executives of the company.

related news

The minister said that each of the affected persons paid Rs 5-6 lakh to the company.

Across India, the company had collected Rs 400 crore, he said, adding that recovery is a hard task as it is private limited entity.

The firm has shut its operations owing to mounting debt and even closed its office in the city, leaving travellers in the lurch ahead of the festive season.

To a separate question, Pande said the consumer affairs department is planning to set up consumer courts in all sub-divisions across the state.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 3, 2019 02:15 pm

tags #bengal government #Business #Cox & Kings #Economy #India

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.