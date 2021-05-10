MC Insider: Dinesh Trivedi’s loss is Yashwant Sinha’s gain, political pressure on private lender, M&A buzz, war for talent and more

TRIVEDI’S LOSS IS SINHA’S GAIN

Not everyone can read the political leaves like the late Ram Vilas Paswan. Paswan had an uncanny ability to switch to the winning side in advance. Ask veteran former Trinamool Congress leader Dinesh Trivedi who dramatically resigned from his Rajya Sabha seat just before the West Bengal polls and went to join the BJP. Trivedi represented TMC in Parliament for almost 18 years in both houses and was a Union Minister twice. But BJP lost the Bengal polls and Trivedi now neither has a Rajya Sabha seat nor a senior spot in the BJP government in Bengal. On the other hand, former finance minister of BJP in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, Yashwant Sinha, who has been in the political wilderness for long, joined the TMC just before the polls and Mamata Banerjee made him the Vice-President of the party and a national working committee member. Sinha is now also tipped to be sent to the Rajya Sabha by the TMC when the by-poll on Trivedi’s seat is held as he can be a solid counter to his former party in the Upper House.

