MC Insider: Dinesh Trivedi’s loss is Yashwant Sinha’s gain, political pressure on private lender, M&A buzz, war for talent and more

Theoretically, this bank is a private lender. But its presence in a politically sensitive region and high loan concentration to a specific borrower segment means it operates almost like a public sector bank. We hear, pretty often, this bank gets calls from powerful local politicians asking to lend aggressively to the local vote bank. The bank can't say no. Denial will land it in even bigger soup. Quite a dilemma, isn't it? The result? It has witnessed significant pressure on the asset quality front. Major investors of the bank too have rung the alarm bells. There have been massive write-offs of late, and, as it appears, it doesn't seem like there will be any respite in the near future. Our birdie tells us the vexed bank management has now reached out to top politicians in Delhi citing these issues caused by local political involvement.