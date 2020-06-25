Bengal & Assam Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 63.71 crore, up 68.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.71 crore in March 2020 up 68.41% from Rs. 37.83 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.28 crore in March 2020 up 260.13% from Rs. 15.63 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.69 crore in March 2020 up 67.8% from Rs. 37.36 crore in March 2019.

Bengal & Assam EPS has increased to Rs. 49.82 in March 2020 from Rs. 13.84 in March 2019.

Bengal & Assam shares closed at 1,485.55 on June 24, 2020 (BSE) and has given 14.35% returns over the last 6 months and -2.39% over the last 12 months.