Bengal & Assam Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 63.71 crore, up 68.41% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bengal and Assam Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 63.71 crore in March 2020 up 68.41% from Rs. 37.83 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.28 crore in March 2020 up 260.13% from Rs. 15.63 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.69 crore in March 2020 up 67.8% from Rs. 37.36 crore in March 2019.
Bengal & Assam EPS has increased to Rs. 49.82 in March 2020 from Rs. 13.84 in March 2019.
Bengal & Assam shares closed at 1,485.55 on June 24, 2020 (BSE) and has given 14.35% returns over the last 6 months and -2.39% over the last 12 months.
|Bengal and Assam Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|<tr height
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|63.71
|10.70
|37.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|63.71
|10.70
|37.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.66
|0.86
|0.89
|Depreciation
|0.35
|0.25
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.79
|0.47
|1.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|60.90
|9.13
|35.80
|Other Income
|1.44
|2.01
|1.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|62.34
|11.14
|37.28
|Interest
|8.68
|8.92
|21.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|53.66
|2.22
|15.93
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|53.66
|2.22
|15.93
|Tax
|-2.63
|1.19
|0.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|56.28
|1.03
|15.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|56.28
|1.03
|15.63
|Equity Share Capital
|11.30
|11.30
|8.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 25, 2020 09:25 am