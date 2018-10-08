App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2018 04:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Benelli India cuts after sales service costs by 34%



PTI @moneycontrolcom

Italian premium bikes maker Benelli on Monday announced lowering its after sales service costs by more than a third for its customers in India.

The company in a release said it has revised the service intervals from every 4,000 kms or four months periodic service to 6,000 kms or six months periodic service.

With the change in service schedule, the cost of servicing has dropped up to 34 per cent and this benefit is offered to all existing customers owning Benelli TNT25, TNT 300 TNT 302R TNT 600i TNT 600 GT and TNT 899 models, it said.

Owned by China's QianJiang group, the bike maker had in August said that it plans to launch a total of 12 models by next year.

It had recently signed an initial pact with Telangana-based Adishwar Auto Ride International (AARI), a subsidiary of Mahavir group, to market its products and set up a local manufacturing facility near Hyderabad.

"Our on-going national service camp has allowed us to connect with Benelli owners from all over the country and we intend to make further changes to improve the overall Benelli ownership experience," said Vikas Jhabakh, managing director, Benelli India.

The company said that its focus on localising 25 to 30 per cent of the components remains intact, adding that it is looking at vendor development initiatives and a huge expansion of supply chain management across the country.

Established in 1911, Benelli is one of the oldest Italian motorcycle manufacturer and has a presence in over 60 countries.
First Published on Oct 8, 2018 04:12 pm

tags #Benelli #Business #Companies

