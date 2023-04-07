 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Benchmark bond yields may trade in 7-7.25% range till next policy: Dealers

Manish M. Suvarna
Apr 07, 2023 / 03:39 PM IST

The trading range for bond yields has been revised by traders after the RBI unexpectedly paused the rate hike, which helped yields to ease.

The yields on the benchmark 10-year bond will likely trade in the 7-7.25 percent range till the next monetary policy of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in June, say money market dealers.

The trading range for bond yields has been revised by traders after the RBI unexpectedly paused the rate hike on April 6, which helped yields to ease.

Prior to the policy, dealers were expecting the benchmark bond yields to trade in the range of 7.20-7.40 percent.

“The 10-year bond yield could shift to a lower trading range of 7-7.25 percent. Expect yields to come down more at the lower end of the curve, leading to bullish steepening,” said Sandeep Bagla, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Trust Mutual Funds.