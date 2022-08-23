Ben Stokes to decide on IPL '23 participation based on English calendar, suggests 40-over ODI-format

The advent of multiple T20 leagues might have led to a paradigm shift in priorities for some leading international cricketers but England Test captain Ben Stokes is very categorical that his participation in the 2023 IPL will depend on the national team's calendar.

Stokes, one of the world's leading all-rounders, has already called it quits in 50-over format, in order to strike a better work-life balance and nothing is more important for him than wearing the pristine whites.

"It is a case of looking at schedules, looking ahead at what we have got coming up. But as I have made it very clear, Test cricket is at the forefront of my mind and all of my time decisions will be based around Test matches. "Now being the captain, I have the responsibility to do that," Stokes told