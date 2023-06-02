BEML lowest bidder for supplying 72 coaches for Bengaluru Metro

Bengaluru Metro

Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) emerged as the lowest bidder for supplying 72 coaches for the Bengaluru Metro, sources told Moneycontrol.

Sources said BEML quoted Rs 10.6 crore per coach, while French railway major Alstom quoted Rs 14.3 crore. Another rolling stock firm, Titagarh Wagons, did not qualify in the technical bid.

In April 2022, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) invited tenders for 72 coaches (12 train-sets of six cars) on the 19km Yellow Line (RV Road – Bommasandra). The tender was supposed to be opened in June 2022, but BMRCL delayed it due to multiple reasons. The Electronics City Metro section (RV Road - Bommasandra) is likely to be operational by December 2023.

Last month, BEML emerged as the lowest bidder to supply 318 coaches for Bengaluru Metro's Phase 2, Phase 2A, and Phase 2B corridors. BEML had quoted the lowest bid of Rs 9.9 crore per coach in the tender to supply 318 coaches.

Sources said BMRCL decided to float the tender for 72 coaches because of the delay in receiving another 216 coaches from China’s CRRC Corporation Ltd, even though the contract was awarded in December 2019.

It is unclear whether BMRCL will award this 72-coach tender to BEML, as CRRC has promised to deliver the first two sets of six-coach trains from China by August 2023.

"We have floated 72-coaches tender as a back-up plan due to the delay in getting train sets from CRRC. We will make a final decision after completing the tender evaluation process," a BMRCL source told Moneycontrol.

In December 2019, CRRC was awarded a contract to supply 216 coaches, but no coaches have been delivered so far. The supply was delayed due to challenges faced by CRCC in identifying a local manufacturer for the 75 percent local production requirement under the 'Make in India' initiative.

Additionally, factors like Covid-19, foreign direct investment policies, and trade restrictions with China contributed to the delay. Subsequently, CRCC partnered with Kolkata-based Titagarh Wagons to manufacture and promised to supply the coaches.

BMRCL expects the first two sets of six-coach trains to arrive from CRCC by August 2023, with additional train sets arriving from Titagarh Wagons starting in September. Out of the 216 coaches, 126 (equivalent to 21 six-coach trains) will be deployed on the Purple and Green lines, while the remaining 90 (equivalent to 15 six-coach trains) are designated for the Yellow Line.