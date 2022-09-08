English
    Bellatrix upgrade goes live before Ethereum Merge

    The Ethereum Foundation claims that the upgrade would improve the network's speed, security, and scalability as well as pave the way for the adoption of the Ethereum 2.0 Network.

    Murtuza Merchant
    September 08, 2022 / 05:05 PM IST
    Representative image.

    Bellatrix, the last major upgrade before 'The Merge', in which the Ethereum blockchain would move from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus, has gone live.

    The Merge, often referred to as ETH 2.0, aims to make the Ethereum blockchain less energy-intensive, provide new, more secure token standards and change the way the network operates.

    Bellatrix is the update to the Ethereum Virtual Machine, which houses decentralised applications in the network.

    Currently, the Ethereum mainnet (the PoW chain) and the Beacon Chain (PoS chain) operate in parallel to one another and this upgrade would ensure validators are producing updated Beacon Chain blocks that will set up the codebase ahead of The Merge.

    The Ethereum Foundation claims that the upgrade would improve the network's speed, security and scalability as well as pave the way for the adoption of the Ethereum 2.0 Network.

    As a result, the ecosystem as a whole will be better prepared for mass adoption.

    Road cleared for the Paris upgrade

    Once the terminal total difficulty (TTD) is reached, mining on Ethereum will cease entirely and The Merge or the Paris upgrade will take place.

    The process will take roughly 13 minutes once a TTD of 58750000000000000000000 is reached and the first PoS block is generated on the Ethereum blockchain, assuming there are no errors or obstacles.

    After that, the Paris upgrade will take effect.

    The Bellatrix hard fork will be crucial in setting the pace of The Merge.

    The Merge is anticipated to take place on September 14 just after 9:00 pm EST if all goes according to plan, based on the current Ethereum network hash rate.

    Use cases for Ethereum

    The use of Ethereum has progressively grown over the past several years.

    Millions of individuals utilise the network, which has proven useful for a variety of enterprises, but the protocol has had problems growing.

    It is anticipated that the ETH 2.0 update would address scalability concerns, speed up transactions and introduce a new method for code changes.

    Additionally, it will lead to a more transparent governance structure, strengthening and enhancing the Ethereum network's attractiveness.
    Murtuza Merchant is a senior journalist and an avid follower of blockchain and cryptocurrencies.
    first published: Sep 8, 2022 05:05 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.