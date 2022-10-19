English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    BEL to manufacture Hydrogen fuel cells with technology from TEV

    The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aims at tapping the demand for clean energy solutions for various applications, including e- mobility, by leveraging central government's thrust for adoption of clean energy fuels for applications in transport and energy storage, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a statement.

    PTI
    October 19, 2022 / 07:10 AM IST

    Navratna defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd has signed an MoU with US-based Triton Electric Vehicle for manufacturing Hydrogen fuel cells with technology transfer from the latter to meet the requirements of the Indian market and mutually agreed export markets.

    The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aims at tapping the demand for clean energy solutions for various applications, including e- mobility, by leveraging central government's thrust for adoption of clean energy fuels for applications in transport and energy storage, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a statement.

    TEV has set up its R&D centre and manufacturing facility in India. It has recently forayed into Hydrogen-run vehicles and started the journey of manufacturing Hydrogen-run two-wheelers, three-wheelers and buses, according to the statement.
    PTI
    Tags: #BEL #Business #Companies #hydrogen fuel #TEV)
    first published: Oct 19, 2022 07:12 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.