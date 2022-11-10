 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BEL inks MoU with Goa Shipyard Limited

Nov 10, 2022 / 01:53 PM IST

The MoU aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of the two companies, the Bengaluru-headquartered BEL said in a statement on Thursday.

Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has signed an MoU with Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) for joint development of products/solutions in the area of autonomous navigation and associated fields.

"It will enable BEL and GSL to jointly work towards development of products/solutions in the fields of autonomously navigated vessels and derivatives thereof, digital control and simulation of ships, networking of vessels and any other identified area for both Defence and civilian applications in domestic and international markets," it said.

