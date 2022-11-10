BEL inks MoU with Goa Shipyard Limited

Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has signed an MoU with Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) for joint development of products/solutions in the area of autonomous navigation and associated fields.

The MoU aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of the two companies, the Bengaluru-headquartered BEL said in a statement on Thursday.

"It will enable BEL and GSL to jointly work towards development of products/solutions in the fields of autonomously navigated vessels and derivatives thereof, digital control and simulation of ships, networking of vessels and any other identified area for both Defence and civilian applications in domestic and international markets," it said.