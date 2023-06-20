BEL bags orders worth Rs 5,900 crore in FY24 so far

BEL had received export orders worth $52 million in March 2023 (Representative image)

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has received orders worth Rs 5,900 crore so far in the financial year 2023-24, the public sector defence manufacturing company said in a regulatory filing on June 20.

The bulk of the orders, in terms of monetary value, has been received for the Akash Weapon System (AWS), which is a short-range surface-to-air missile air defence system.

"BEL received an order for 2 regiments of improved Akash Weapon System (AWS) with upgrades from BDL for a value of Rs 3,914 crore," the exchange filing noted.

The details related to the entities who have placed the order was not shared in the filing.

The improvements incorporated in AWS include high altitude operation, simultaneous engagement of multiple threats over 360 degrees, missiles fitted with RF Seeker, and reduced footprint, BEL noted.

While the AWS orders amounted to Rs 3,914 crore, the company said it has also received "other significant orders valued at Rs 1,984 crore". These include the orders for "Shakti EW & Sanket MK III (Naval Systems), GBMES & GBVU Com Jammer systems, MKBT systems, IFF-MKXII Crypto Modules & Up gradation of SDP & Display of Rohini Radar, Training system for CMS P15B & CAMC of CMS for P 28, etc", it stated.

In March, which was the final month of FY23, BEL received export orders worth $52 million. This included orders from France, Israel, and the United States, for a range of products including electronics assembly components, communication equipment, micro modules, and mechanical parts, the PSU had said in a statement.

In the trading session on June 20, BEL's shares marginally shot up after the company informed the stock exchanges that it has received orders worth Rs 5,900 crore in FY24 so far. The scrip, at the closing hour, settled at Rs 125.30 apiece at the BSE, which was 0.40 percent higher than the previous day's close.