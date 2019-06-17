Beer sales in Telangana at record high as temperature soars

Beer sales have seen a record high in Telangana as consumers sought to take respite from soaring temperatures in many parts of the state.

In the absence of the timely southwest monsoon, temperatures were hovering over 40 degree Celsius.

The Telangana State Beverages Corporation Limited sold 61 lakh cases of beer in May, the highest-ever for the month. As many as 53 lakh cases of the beverage were sold in April.

The government-owned wholesale liquor dealer sold 57 lakh cases of beer during the same month last year, sources in the government said

The spike in sales came despite production being hit by regulation in supply of groundwater to manufacturers in some places.

Beer production was hit by shortage of groundwater in Medak and some other place where the Collectors of the respective districts ordered regulation of water supply to beer manufacturing facilities resulting in reduced production," the sources told PTI.

When contacted, general secretary of Telangana Wine Dealers Association D Venkateswara Rao told PTI that the supply of beer to wine shops dropped by almost 30 percent.

He said though the availability of premium range of beer was adequate, there was a shortfall of some of the popular brands chosen by the common man.

There would be shortage of beer throughout the country during the summer months, he said.