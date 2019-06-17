App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2019 03:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Beer sales in Telangana at record high as temperature soars

The Telangana State Beverages Corporation Limited sold 61 lakh cases of beer in May, the highest-ever for the month.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Beer sales have seen a record high in Telangana as consumers sought to take respite from soaring temperatures in many parts of the state.

In the absence of the timely southwest monsoon, temperatures were hovering over 40 degree Celsius.

The Telangana State Beverages Corporation Limited sold 61 lakh cases of beer in May, the highest-ever for the month. As many as 53 lakh cases of the beverage were sold in April.

Close

The government-owned wholesale liquor dealer sold 57 lakh cases of beer during the same month last year, sources in the government said

related news

The spike in sales came despite production being hit by regulation in supply of groundwater to manufacturers in some places.

Beer production was hit by shortage of groundwater in Medak and some other place where the Collectors of the respective districts ordered regulation of water supply to beer manufacturing facilities resulting in reduced production," the sources told PTI.

When contacted, general secretary of Telangana Wine Dealers Association D Venkateswara Rao told PTI that the supply of beer to wine shops dropped by almost 30 percent.

He said though the availability of premium range of beer was adequate, there was a shortfall of some of the popular brands chosen by the common man.

There would be shortage of beer throughout the country during the summer months, he said.

In Telangana, there is more shortage due to the prevailing climatic conditions and also beer consumption is high throughout the year irrespective of the season, Rao said.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 17, 2019 03:08 pm

tags #Business #India

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.