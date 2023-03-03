 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Beer sales high on spirits but low on profits in Telangana, Rajasthan and Andhra

Moneycontrol News
Mar 03, 2023 / 02:19 PM IST

Currently, beer is taxed on volumes in India rather than on alcohol content. This makes beer costlier than spirits

Beer industry profitability hinges on varying excise policies levied by states on the sale of liquor and Kotak Equities sees a lot of room for the industry bottomline to grow.

Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Goa account for 70 percent of the beer industry's gross profit pool, while Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan are high on volumes but poor on profitability, according to the domestic broking firm.

"The question is whether states that are characterised by subdued profitability will let the industry make better margins/RoIs (returns on investment) in future, i.e. allow pricing flexibility," it said in a recent report.

