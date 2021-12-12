MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Beer is cheaper than petrol, tomatoes in Goa

While unseasonal rains have pushed tomato prices higher, the alcohol prices have remained stable in the state.

Moneycontrol News
December 12, 2021 / 11:48 AM IST
Goa has the lowest liquor tax rate in the country.

Goa has the lowest liquor tax rate in the country.

Blame it on the rising inflation, buying a beer in India’s popular tourist destination is much cheaper than a liter of petrol or even a kilo of tomatoes.

In Goa, the popular Goa Kings pilsner retails at Rs 60, while a kilogram of tomatoes is competing with petrol, at around Rs 100, according to a Times of India report.

While unseasonal rains have pushed tomato prices higher, the alcohol prices have remained stable in the state.

While it is true some tomatoes are available for around Rs 70/kg, but it is still costlier than a pint of Kings, the TOI report says. It's not just the local beers that are cheaper than 1 kg tomato. Even 750ml of Kingfisher or Tuborg, at Rs 85 per bottle, are beating the kitchen staple. Fuel prices have also been on a high in the state, with petrol retailing at Rs 96 per litre and diesel at Rs 87 per litre.

State and Central governments have imposed huge taxes on fuel which nearly double the retail price of petrol and diesel. On the other hand, Goa has the lowest liquor tax rate in the country.

Close
The state depends on its neighbours for vegetables. According to The Times of India, it sources around 150 tonnes of tomatoes from Hubballi and Belgaum daily.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Goa #inflation #Tax on fuel #tax on liquor
first published: Dec 12, 2021 11:48 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.