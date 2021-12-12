Beer is cheaper than petrol, tomatoes in Goa

Goa has the lowest liquor tax rate in the country.

Blame it on the rising inflation, buying a beer in India’s popular tourist destination is much cheaper than a liter of petrol or even a kilo of tomatoes.

In Goa, the popular Goa Kings pilsner retails at Rs 60, while a kilogram of tomatoes is competing with petrol, at around Rs 100, according to a Times of India report.

While unseasonal rains have pushed tomato prices higher, the alcohol prices have remained stable in the state.

While it is true some tomatoes are available for around Rs 70/kg, but it is still costlier than a pint of Kings, the TOI report says. It's not just the local beers that are cheaper than 1 kg tomato. Even 750ml of Kingfisher or Tuborg, at Rs 85 per bottle, are beating the kitchen staple. Fuel prices have also been on a high in the state, with petrol retailing at Rs 96 per litre and diesel at Rs 87 per litre.

State and Central governments have imposed huge taxes on fuel which nearly double the retail price of petrol and diesel. On the other hand, Goa has the lowest liquor tax rate in the country.