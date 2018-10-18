App
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2018 02:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Becoming monsoon-proof: Maruti Suzuki working with vendors to tackle rain-related supply disruption

Krishna Maruti in Gurugram had to stop his production for two days in August due to extreme weather conditions and the consequent water-logging

Maruti Suzuki, India’s biggest carmaker, has hired a crisis management firm, Momentum Global, to audit its vendors after heavy rains in August hit a major parts supplier in Gurugram affecting production, reported Livemint.

Momentum Global will put in place water safety measures in all the manufacturing plants to ensure that such a production disruption doesn't happen in the future. This will be helpful to the vendors as many do not have the means to implement such an initiative, sources told Mint.

Vendor Krishna Maruti in Gurugram had to stop his production for two days in August due to extreme weather conditions and the consequent water-logging. The blow to the production was cushioned by the subdued retail demand at that point, but a buoyant market would have led to delays in car deliveries and revenue losses, especially in festive season, sources told the paper.

Anil Sharma, Associate Director at market research firm MarketsandMarkets, said a shutdown for a company as big as Maruti can cost its dealerships sales of almost a week. “These kinds of initiatives are not unknown in the automobile or other manufacturing sectors since companies would also want to get rid of redundancies from their systems to improve efficiency,” he added.

Maruti Suzuki follows a one-component, one-vendor policy. Therefore, it is necessary to avoid such disruptions as trouble at any supplier will affect production at all factories.

Fire safety audit of Maruti’s vendors are already conducted by Momentum Global, sources said.

In a similar case, Maruti had to stop production at its vendor, Subros due to a fire breakout.

It was reported that Maruti started performance audit of its vendors to incentivise good practices and introduced a ‘purple band’ for the most efficient suppliers.
First Published on Oct 18, 2018 02:26 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Maruti Suzuki #production

