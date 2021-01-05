Beauty startup Nykaa plans IPO at $3 billion value in 2021: Report

Nykaa E-Retail Pvt. (PC- Nykaa Website)

The Indian online cosmetic retailer Nykaa E-Retail Pvt is planning an initial public offering at a minimum value of $3 billion this year, Bloomberg reported.

Founded by former investment banker Falguni Nayar in 2012, the startup is currently working with its advisors to prepare for the sale of shares in Mumbai. The firm is looking forward towards a domestic listing, though an overseas share sale is also under consideration, the business website quoted.

Nykaa adopts 360-degree marketing strategy to promote products; but influencers play a vital role

However, there is no confirmation on the details of the offering including the size and timeline as deliberations are going on.

Nykaa's website which logs 55 million monthly visits, lists over 1,200 brands ranging from makeup, skincare to health supplements, and hair dryers. In India, Nykaa has six warehouses across India, which receives over 13 million orders each month.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Earlier in 2018, Falguni Nayar has disclosed her plans and stated that her firm is preparing for an IPO. Fidelity Management and Research Co. invested an undisclosed amount in Nykaa’s latest funding round in November 2020.

The cosmetic firm TPG and Indian tycoon Sunil Munjal’s family office Hero Enterprise among its backers. It is one of those firms which earned profits amid COVID-19 pandemic as Indian shoppers switched online.