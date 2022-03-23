Beauty brand Plum raises $35 million led by A91 Partners

Representative image.

Direct-to-consumer brand Plum has raised $35 million (~Rs 270 crores) in a Series C round at a valuation of $250 million led by A91 Partners with participation from existing investors Unilever Ventures and Faering Capital.

Founded in 2013 by Shankar Prasad, an IIT-ISB-Unilever alum, Plum is a vegan beauty brand with products in skincare, haircare, personal care, and makeup.

So far, the company has raised a total of $50 million. With this new round of funds, the brand plans to strengthen its technology, brand building, and expand its offline presence.

“A lot of our focus will also be on developing the newer categories like hair care, body care which has shown a lot of potential,” said founder Shankar Prasad.

60 percent of its product offerings are in the skincare range which is the core business.

At a current annual recurring revenue (ARR) of Rs 225+ crores on a net revenue basis, Plum’s goal is to double that number over the next 12 months. The company has also increased its run rate by 2.5x from last year and is now close to Rs 250 crore.

Abhay Pandey, General Partner, A91 Partners said, “Plum’s relentless focus on product and brand in a noisy space of new age consumer brands positions it uniquely to build an enduring business and A91 is privileged to be a partner in this journey.”

Post pandemic, as the digital adoption grew, D2C have grown multifold and have raised significant capital. D2C brands start by selling their products online and are assisted by other ecommerce marketplaces such as Flipkart, Myntra, and Amazon. Sectors most lucrative for D2C brands include beauty and personal care, food and beverage (F&B), and fashion.

Over the last year, D2C brands have nearly tripled the capital raised from investors this year, which is over $2 billion across 105 deals. D2C brands like

MyGlamm, Licious and Rebel Foods, Mamaearth have also joined the unicorn club since last year.