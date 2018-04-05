App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 05, 2018 01:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

BeatO raises $1.3 million from Leo Capital, Blume Ventures

BeatO, a startup for diabetic patients, has raised an institutional funding of USD 1.3 million, led by Leo Capital and co-led by Blume Ventures.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BeatO, a startup for diabetic patients, has raised an institutional funding of USD 1.3 million, led by Leo Capital and co-led by Blume Ventures.

BeatO offers a smartphone-based glucometer. Started just over 2 years ago, BeatO currently serves 25,000 active customers in more than 1,500 cities.

The company said it is currently fulfilling over 5,000 transactions a month.

“India is expected to have 100 million diabetics by 2030. This puts tremendous pressure on all stakeholders in the healthcare eco-system both from a cost and well-being perspective to specially cater to this large demographic," BeatO co-founder and CEO Gautam Chopra said in a statement.

With this funding, BeatO plans to strengthen its technology and distribution.

"We will also supplement our existing range of product categories including diabetic snacks and specialty foods," the company said.

BeatO had previously raised an angel round from a few individual investors including Rajeev Chitrabhanu (an early investor in Nazara Technologies) and Vishal Sampat (angel investor).

The statement said BeatO has grown 10 times in revenue within the last one year.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

Looking to create ‘Crorepati’ portfolio? Allocate up to 60% in equities in FY19

Looking to create ‘Crorepati’ portfolio? Allocate up to 60% in equities in FY19

Podcast | Don’t worry we are in a bull market correction; 2 stocks which could give up to 21% return

Podcast | Don’t worry we are in a bull market correction; 2 stocks which could give up to 21% return

How have rate sensitive stocks performed since the last RBI Policy meet?

How have rate sensitive stocks performed since the last RBI Policy meet?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.