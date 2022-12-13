 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Beat the T3 airport chaos with this handy guide on flight departures and peak hours

Ameya Joshi
Dec 13, 2022 / 09:50 PM IST

Of late, there has been a rise in complaints against T3 in Delhi and even against the iconic T2 in Mumbai. Though airport congestion is bound to occur as the number of travellers rise, there are a number of steps that passengers themselves can take to avoid inconvenience.

Passengers complained about serpentine queues at security checks and unhelpful staff. (Image credit: @bhaskarbluesky/Twitter)

There have been umpteen customer complaints over the last couple of days on the state of affairs at the Delhi airport, which is also the largest in the country.

Not surprisingly, the rise in complaints coincided with the increase in domestic passengers, with their numbers reaching a post-COVID high on Sunday. In fact, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia paid a surprise visit to Terminal 3 in Delhi on Sunday.

Though passenger complaints are restricted to a few hours of the day and not a 24-hour problem, they can lead to a cascading effect.

X'mas vacations are round the corner and NRIs are making a beeline for India, possibly for the first time since 2019. With the next couple of days expected to add more passengers per day, problems are bound to increase.

What should passengers do?

If you have not booked a flight yet in the peak season, book a flight during non-peak hours.