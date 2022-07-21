English
    BE Semiconductor sees lower revenue in Q3

    The group targets third-quarter gross margin in a 60-62 per cent range against 61 per cent in the April-June period.

    Reuters
    July 21, 2022 / 11:09 AM IST
    Representative image (Shutterstock)

    Chipmaking equipment supplier BE Semiconductor (BESI) on Thursday forecast a drop in third-quarter revenue, citing current market conditions and seasonal trends.

    The maker of semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment expects its revenue to fall by around 20-30 per cent in the three months to September 30, from the 214 million euros ($218.75 million) it posted for the second quarter.

    The group targets third-quarter gross margin in a 60-62 per cent range against 61 per cent in the April-June period.
    Reuters
    Tags: #BE Semiconductor (BESI) #Semiconductor
    first published: Jul 21, 2022 11:09 am
