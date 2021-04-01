Be a Pro and attend the annual market analysis conference DECMA

English
It is time to sharpen your trading skills. Learn and get insights from the best in the business at the two-day Definedge Conference on Market Analysis (DECMA) conference.

Moneycontrol News
April 01, 2021 / 05:35 PM IST

It’s that time of the year again when traders start sailing…sailing en route to enrich their trading skills. Its DECMA time! And, the entire two-day day event is accessible to Moneycontrol Pro members at NO COST!!!

If you are not yet part of the Pro family, click here to join Moneycontrol Pro and take the easiest step of your financial journey!

Definedge Conference on Market Analysis (DECMA) is an annual event that brings together India’s most successful traders on a single platform. These traders are successful not just by virtue of their expertise in trading techniques but also because their techniques have stood the test of time, market volatility and cycles.

This year, DECMA will be conducted through a virtual platform and hence will be in the form of E-DECMA in light of the ongoing pandemic.

These experts have been there, done that, seen a lot of what market has to offer and most importantly survived. DECMA participants will have an opportunity to listen to and get insights from the country’s top traders. After all, learning from other’s mistakes is the best way to learn, even in capital markets.

The breadth of topics covered this year by DECMA includes Trend Signals with Ichimoku, Elliot Waves, Failed Breakouts, Kagi Charts, Trading Swing Patterns, Riding Market Waves with Heikin-Ashi Charts, Trading Long Options and much more. The event agenda can be found here.

DECMA is organised by Definedge Solutions, a one-stop solution for every type of market participant—be it intra-day trader, swing trader or investor by offering integrated financial solutions such as TradePoint (Technical Analysis Software), Training on Stock Market Analysis, Opstra (Options Strategy Builder) and others.

So whether your trading journey is as old as a year or a decade or as new as a day, it’s a trade setup with the most favourable risk-reward ratio…trading TIME for TECHNIQUES! The event details are as follows:

Dates: 10th and 11th April 2021

Time: 9:30 am – 6:30 pm

Stay Tuned to Moneycontrol Pro for further updates as we bring to you all updates from the event – as they happen!
TAGS: ##Denave
