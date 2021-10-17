BCCI invites application for coaching staff of Indian men's cricket team and NCA

Ravi Shastri's contract will run out after the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in November 2021.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on October 17 released a notification to invite applications for the positions of Head Coach, Batting Coach, Bowling Coach, Fielding Coach with Team India (Senior Men) and Head Sports Science/Medicine with National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Present head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar's contracts will run out after the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in November.

"Applications for the position of Head Coach (Team India - Senior Men) should be submitted by 5 PM on October 26, 2021," BCCI's notification read.

While the applications for the position of batting coach, bowling coach and fielding coach should be submitted by 5 pm on November 03, 2021, at battingcoach@bcci.tv, bowlingcoach@bcci.tv and at fieldingcoach@bcci.tv respectively.

Also, applications for the position of Head Sports Science and Medicine with NCA should be submitted by 5 pm on November 03, 2021, at sportsscienceandmedicine@bcci.tv

BCCI said the successful candidate will need to demonstrate that they can create a winning culture and world-leading teams in all forms of the game.

Former skipper Rahul Dravid is all set to become the head coach of the men's national cricket team. Dravid currently heads the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

"Yes, Rahul has agreed to coach the Indian team till 2023 World Cup. Initially, he was reluctant but it is understood that president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah had a meeting with Rahul on the sidelines of the IPL final where they were able to convince him," reported news agency PTI citing a BCCI official.