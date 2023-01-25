 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BCCI earns Rs 4669.99 crore windfall for five WPL teams, 3 IPL franchisees among owners

PTI
Jan 25, 2023 / 04:37 PM IST

IPL team owners Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals made successful bids of Rs 912.99 crore, Rs 901 crore and Rs 810 crore respectively to enter the WPL.

The BCCI on Wednesday earned a Rs 4669.99 crore windfall for the sale of five teams in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) with Adani Sportsline shelling out a massive Rs 1289 crore for the Ahmedabad team, which emerged the most expensive franchise.

Capri Global Holdings got the Lucknow franchise for Rs 757 crore.

"Today is a historic day in cricket as the bidding for teams of inaugural #WPL broke the records of the inaugural Men's IPL in 2008! Congratulations to the winners as we garnered Rs.4669.99 Cr in total bid," BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted.