    BCCI announces Rs 5 crore reward for victorious Women's U-19 T20 squad

    India recorded a dominating seven-wicket win over England in the final in South Africa.

    PTI
    January 29, 2023 / 08:34 PM IST
    Newly elected Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Roger Binny

    BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Sunday announced a whopping cash reward of Rs 5 crore for the entire India squad following its title winning performance at the inaugural Women's U-19 T20 World Cup.

    The Shafali Verma-led India U-19 squad managed to do what their seniors could not do by clearing the final hurdle in a global event.
    "Women's Cricket in India is on the upswing and the World Cup triumph has taken the stature of womens cricket several notches higher. I am delighted to announce INR 5 crore for the entire team and support staff as prize money. This is surely a path-breaking year," Shah tweeted after India's triumph.
    The secretary also invited the entire unit to Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
    "I invite @TheShafaliVerma and her victorious team to join us at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and witness the third T20I on 1st February. This humongous achievement surely calls for a celebration," he added.