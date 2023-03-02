 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

BBMP Budget: Flood mitigation a key focus of Bengaluru municipal body

Souptik Datta
Mar 02, 2023 / 06:03 PM IST

But the budget for stormwater drains is about 40 percent lower than this year's outlay. The corporation has also declared a 27 percent hike in property tax, its biggest source of revenue.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the city’s municipal body, has presented a total outlay of Rs 11,163 crore in its annual budget for 2023-24. The budget underscores greater focus on flood mitigation measures, and targets a revamp of the property tax collection procedure for commercial premises.

Presenting the budget, Jayaram Raipura, Special Commissioner (Finance), BBMP, said that by way of flood control, Rs 55 crore has been earmarked for repairs and maintenance of primary and secondary drains, and Rs 35 crore for reviving 12 lakes.

For repairs and maintenance of stormwater drains, BBMP's budget estimate for 2023-24 is Rs 7,020 crore, while the revised budget estimate for 2022-23 is Rs 12,030 crore, almost 41 percent higher.

Property tax